LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WLNS) — Charges against an East Lansing-based CEO were dropped on Nov. 9, after he was accused of stealing the personal data of Los Angeles county poll workers.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office released a statement dropping the charges against Konnech executive Eugene Yu, The New York Times reported.

Prosecutors did not respond to questions regarding the decision.

Konnech is a software company that was contracted to manage L.A. county election workers’ employment records.

Police said Yu was arrested during a traffic stop on the morning on Oct. 4 while search warrants were done at several offices and his home.

Yu, 64, continuously denied sending any data to China.

In a statement, Konnech said any data the company had was provided by LA County and suggests it was not stolen.

Investigators said in 2020, the company had a $2.9 million five-year contract to store data within the United States.

Officials said an unrelated investigation lead to a suspicion that data was being stored on Chinese servers.

District attorney George Gascón clarified that the data does not affect election results or vote counts.

“Personal information of those people that are working in the system be stored in servers in the U.S. Storing this information outside of the U.S. is a crime”, Gascón said.