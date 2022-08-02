LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Control will be submitting a request for criminal charges after a 7-year-old child was attacked by two pit bulls.

The incident happened on Saturday on the 1400 block of Ada St. in Lansing.

The girl is still in the hospital recovering from the attack and on Monday, 6 News spoke with the family of the girl, who said they were just searching for answers.

The 7-year-old has injuries from head to toe after two dogs attacked her on Saturday.

“She was screaming to the top of her lungs and she begged me, saying ‘Shertta, Sheretta please don’t let me die’ and I said ‘I’m not gonna let you die sweetheart, I promise I got you. I got you,'” said Sheretta Lee, the fiancee of the girl’s father.

Animal control says the owner of the dog was not home during the incident and is cooperating with officials. However, the owner’s son was at home and will be held responsible, animal control said.

The dogs involved in the attack have been seized and are now in Ingham County Animal Control custody.

Officers with Ingham County Animal Control will be requesting charges for dog-at-large, dog bite, and vicious habits later this week, official said.