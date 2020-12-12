Charges dismissed against one man following breath-alcohol testing machine investigation

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A judge in Eaton County has dismissed the charges against one of the men accused of crimes, including forgery, related to police breath-alcohol testing machines.

Andrew Clark worked for Intoximeters, a St. Louis, Missouri company that had a state contract to do repair work on the state’s DataMaster breath testing machines. He was accused of creating false paperwork showing that he had performed testing and maintenance on those machines. Eaton County District Court Judge Julie O’Neill found there was no probable cause to send Clark to trial.

All 203 DataMaster machines were temporarily taken out of service earlier this year until the Michigan State Police could verify that they were working correctly.