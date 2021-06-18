Charges Filed over racial harassment at Hartland High

HARTLAND, Mich. (WHMI) —- Charges have been filed against four teens who authorities say stalked and assaulted a Black Hartland High School Student earlier this year, WHMI reports.

The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges on May 24 against three 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old after an investigation of a complaint filed by a Hartland High School student, stating that she was being harassed by former classmates.

Tatyana Vanderlaan, 18, took to Facebook to share multiple instances in which she was called racial slurs, and was ridiculed for her hair and appearance. The post gained a lot of attention, and Vanderlaan had to be escorted off of campus after receiving a threat of being “lynched.”

Two defendants have been charged with stalking, while the other is being charged with Assault or Assault & Battery. The details on the 16-year-old were not immediately available, as they were charged in juvenile court. An arraignment of the three 17-year-olds has been scheduled for June 30 before Magistrate Jerry Sherwood, and the cases have been assigned to Judge Shauna Murphy.

The incident led to the creation of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee by the district to examine the policies, practices, and procedures to ensure that the learning environment is not being impacted negatively.