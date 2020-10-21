Charlotte and Eaton Rapids High School principals respond to incident at football game

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Charlotte and Eaton Rapids High School Principals today responded to the incidents that occurred at the Friday Oct.16 football game in Charlotte.

Derek Lounds, Principal, Eaton Rapids High School and Jeff Bohl, Principal, Charlotte High School wrote that there was an “honest misunderstanding and lack of communication between our schools, the athletic directors, the CHS Marching band, and the coaches.”

As you might know, a number of unfortunate things happened at our schools’ football game last Friday in Charlotte. Those events do not shine positively on our schools and communities. We know that our rivalry is long-standing and rich, and that pride on both sides runs deep. That is what makes for a great rivalry. That is also what can at times cause emotions to run high and result in events that we all look back on with regret or anger, even if we have very different perspectives. Over the last few days, we have spoken with many adults involved in the situations from Friday, and all of those responsible for the planning and expectations at the game. We have found that there were errors made by both schools. We do not believe that any party planned any of these problems, but that they were the result of honest misunderstandings and lack of communication between our schools, the athletic directors, the CHS Marching Band, and the coaches. In the end, as the building leaders of our high schools, we both accept responsibility for the events of the evening, and for making sure that these problems do not repeat.

>> You can read the gull letter on Charlotte Public Schools Facebook page here.