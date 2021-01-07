Charlotte boil order lifted

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo water flows from a showerhead in Portland, Ore. The Trump administration on Wednesday, Dec. 16, relaxed a regulation restricting water flow from showerheads, a pet peeve of President Donald Trump who complained that he needed more water to make his hair “perfect.” (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Charlotte, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Charlotte has lifted the boil order issued on January 4.

On Jan. 4, a portion of the City of Charlotte water system was advised of the need to boil all tap water used sed for drinking and cooking. The area involved in this Boil Water Advisory was Fourth St., from S. Cochran To S. Sheldon

The City of Charlotte has determined it is no longer necessary to use bottled water or boil water before drinking or cooking. Follow-up sampling has confirmed no coliform bacteria are present in the water supply.

For more information, please contact The City of Charlotte at 517-543-8858. Matt Griffith at 517-231-2324 or Tom Archer 517-231-2049.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.