CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Last night around midnight a fire broke out at a facility being renovated into a marijuana grow center in the 1700 block of Lansing Road in Charlotte.

Tyger Fullerton, the acting Charlotte Fire Chief, told 6 News that 11 departments in total were on the scene and the structure is likely a total loss. There were no injuries. This is second time this building has caught fire in the last two years.

The fire is now under further investigation.