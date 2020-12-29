Charlotte business among 5 establishments suspended for COVID violations.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits for five more businesses across southern Michigan, including one business in Charlotte.

The licensees’ multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order on Gatherings and Face Masks include: allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings; providing in-person dining; failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons; and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating. Since September 2020, the MLCC has suspended liquor licenses of a total of 31 establishments located throughout the state for violations of the emergency and executive orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On December 21, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by R.C.A. Restaurant Group Corp. d/b/a Brooklyn’s located at 1254 Eureka in Wyandotte. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant licenses and permit for Sunday Sales (P.M.). A virtual hearing before an Administrative Law Judge was held on December 29, 2020, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

On December 23, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

Powell’s Tavern, LLC d/b/a Powell’s Pub located at 625 N. Huron St. in Ypsilanti. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant licenses and permits for Sunday Sales, (A.M. and P.M.) Dance, Outdoor Service Area, and Additional Bar.

107 S. Cochran, LLC d/b/a Mike’s Sports Page located at 107 S. Cochran Ave. in Charlotte. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance, and Entertainment.



On December 24, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor license and permits held by Sahara of Sterling Heights, Inc. d/b/a Sahara Restaurant located at 2390 Metropolitan Parkway in Sterling Heights. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C Resort license and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance, Entertainment, and Outdoor Service Area.

The above-named licensees are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 30, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

Licensees are strictly prohibited from allowing indoor gatherings, as defined by the MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order, on their licensed premises. Further, these prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19.