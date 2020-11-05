Charlotte Elementary closing for 3 weeks because of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Charlotte Elementary is closing for three weeks due to the coronavirus.

In a letter sent to Parkview Elementary Families, Superintendent of Charlotte Public Schools Dr. Mandy Stewart wrote: “It is with much thought, advice, and discussion that we must notify you that we will be temporarily closing Parkview Elementary effective 4:00 pm November 5, 2020 and shifting to virtual instruction. We know that this will cause significant concerns for you and your family and we are truly sorry.”

Superintendent Stewart reported two active positive cases of COVID-19 in the building.

While the cases are currently contained in one classroom, the contact tracing and required quarantining of other staff is making it difficult to maintain the staffing capacity needed to have the school open.

The temporary closure is currently in effect from November 6, 2020 through November 29, 2020 with a return date of November 30. The school plans to send hard copy resources home and instructional information to continue education at home during the temporary closure.

Free Grab-N-Go meals are also offered for all virtual learners at the High School – Door #24, 12:15 – 1:00 pm daily when school is in session. To qualify for a free breakfast and/or lunch the student must be 18 years old or younger. The USDA has given us permission to continue with the waiver that the child does not have to be present or eat the meal on site to receive free meals. If you have any questions please call the Food Service Department 541-5141 or 541-5142.