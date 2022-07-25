CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews were able to put out a house fire early Sunday morning in Charlotte that officials believe was started from a lightning strike.

The Charlotte Fire Department was sent to a suspected house fire around 5:11 a.m. near Lawrence Avenue and Oliver Street. They arrived minutes later and confirmed there was an attic fire and heavy smoke coming from the home.

The fire crews then divided and conquered, with some fighting the visible flames coming out of the home and others forcing their way into the home. Luckily, no one was inside during the fire, and officials later figured out the people who live in the home were out of state.

Eventually, an aerial ladder was used to hit the fire from above and multiple hose lines were stretched into the house, fire officials said.

Photo courtesy Charlotte Fire Department

Photo courtesy Charlotte Fire Department

Photo courtesy Charlotte Fire Department

Photo courtesy Charlotte Fire Department

Photo courtesy Charlotte Fire Department

Photo courtesy Charlotte Fire Department

Within roughly 30 minutes, the crews said they had the fire under control. Tarps were used to protect nearby property while officials kept extinguishing the smoldering areas.

The fire was investigated, and officials said they believe it was started by a lightning strike.

Charlotte fire officials said no one was injured during the incident, and they were helped by Eaton Area EMS, the Benton Township Fire and EMS Department, the Olivet Fire Department, the Charlotte Police Department, and Eaton County 911.