CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Charlotte is asking locals to be mindful of social media scams regarding both real and fake community events, festivals, craft shows and vendor fairs.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Charlotte, Michigan Government locals should be especially wary of posts that are selling tickets or collecting vendor fees.

In some cases, the events are not real. In other cases, the events are real, but the entity accepting payments is not connected to the event.

Individuals are encouraged to talk to the event organizer or verify that you are on the event’s official web page.

Still unsure about that event? Contact the City of Charlotte at (517) 543-8853, or the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce at (517) 543-0400 to confirm that the event or promotion is real.