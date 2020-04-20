Charlotte man died in Sunday motorcycle-SUV crash

A Charlotte man has died after a motorcycle – SUV crash in Eaton County early Sunday evening.

Steve Etherton, 73, of Charlotte was driving his motorcycle east on Lawrence Highway at Stine Road just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

A Ford Explorer driven by a 56-year-old Charlotte woman was heading west on Lawrence Highway and turned south onto Stine Road.

The two vehicles collided.

Etherton died at the scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.