Charlotte man drowns in Newaygo County

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)– A 69-year-old is dead after drowning in Newaygo County.

According to the sheriff’s department, they were called to Hess Lake around 3:30 p.m. after someone reported a man fell off a boat into the water.

After hours of searching the Newaygo County Dive Team found the man’s body.

The identity of the man has not yet been released, and the sheriff’s department has not said what may have caused the man to fall into the water.

The Sheriffs Office was assisted by The Michigan State Police, The Grant Police Department, Michigan DNR, Newaygo Fire Department, Grant Fire Department, and Life EMS.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.