Charlotte man faces charges in bar death

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Douglas R. Lloyd says that charges have been authorized against a Charlotte man for the August 8 death of Quentin Bartlett, also of Charlotte.

Benjamin Dunn, 23, of Charlotte faces charges for the death that occurred outside of CB’s Bar and Zoo in Charlotte.

That death is still being investigated by the Charlotte Police Department.

Charlotte Police say officers were called to the bar early in the morning on August 8.

They were told a person had been hit and injured by a motor vehicle outside the bar.

When they arrived they found Bartlett, who died at the scene.

Dunn was formally charged on August 15 with Operating While Intoxicated Causing death – a 15-year felony and Reckless Driving Causing Death – a 15-year felony. He was arraigned and bond was set at $500,000 dollars.

Dunn’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 3, 2020, at 9:30 am.