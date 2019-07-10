Charlotte Public Schools picks new superintendent

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Health experts want people to take simple precautions to avoid swine flu when visiting county and local fairs across Michigan.

While the virus does not usually infect humans, human infections have been reported.

Since 2010, there have been 466 confirmed cases of swine flu reported nationally.

Swine flu is a respiratory disease in pigs caused by type A influenza viruses that regularly circulate among swine.

Symptoms in humans include fever, sore throat, runny nose, coughing, or body aches.

Although children are most at risk for infections, all age groups have been affected.

“Washing your hands thoroughly before and after being around swine protects both you and your family from the risk of influenza virus, and also helps keep the swine healthy,” said Chief Deputy Director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Additionally, do not eat or drink in livestock barns or show rings.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth or contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms.

Remember, people cannot get swine influenza from eating properly prepared pork or handling pork products.