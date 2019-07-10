A new superintendent has been chosen for Charlotte Public Schools, according to the CPS Facebook Page.
Charlotte Public Schools Board of Education narrowed down a field of nearly 30 candidates to select Dr. Mandy Stewart.
“Dr. Stewart rose to the top as the right candidate to continue growing the district in educational excellence and opportunity,” said Charlotte School Board President Caleb Buhs.
Stewart began her career as a teacher and served as both a middle and high school principal. She was a leader at Petoskey High School the last six years. She earned a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction from Wayne State University and is a member of the Governor’s Education Advisory Council.
The school board voted unanimously at a special meeting on July 9th to offer the position to Dr. Stewart. Her start date will be determined soon.
Charlotte Public Schools picks new superintendent
A new superintendent has been chosen for Charlotte Public Schools, according to the CPS Facebook Page.