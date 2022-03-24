CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – “When I was a little kid I told my mom and dad I was either going to be a firefighter or an engineer when I grew up and my day job is an engineer and my night job is a firefighter,” said former Charlotte volunteer firefighter, Ron Smith.

Smith was one of 23 volunteer firefighters who all put down their gear in resignation during Monday’s city council meeting.

“It’s the hardest thing any of us have ever done. We’ve got firefighters that have been serving for 28 years and firefighters that have been serving less than a year and this is the last thing we ever wanted to do.”

Volunteer firefighters in Charlotte say they haven’t been supported by city leaders for years. They claim that the council was trying to limit their use of trucks and that the council was even spreading lies about their leaders. Smith says it took a toll on morale.

“It was almost unbearable to be part of.”

Today City Manager Erin LaPere says she’s listening and says recent talks encouraging.

“We had a good productive discussion. They outlined their concerns and issues and I talked to them about what the city’s concerns are with making sure that we can move forward to provide fire service for our community,” said LaPere.

In the meantime, the city is looking for an interim fire chief after Robert Vogel said he would be stepping down.

They are also working closely with nearby departments for support.

“We’ve always had agreements where we help out our neighbors, they help out us that’s a very common thing in the fire service so, I would just tell them that we are working on this. This is a top priority to get this fixed and we of course want to make sure they (the community) are safe,” said LaPere.

Smith says he’s much more hopeful today than he was a few days ago.

“I can’t say by three days from now we will be doing it. I can’t say tonight we are going to be doing it but as quickly as we can possibly get there we want to be back in the seats.”

The city manager says right now they have six full-time firefighters staffing both stations. They are also expected to meet again later this evening.