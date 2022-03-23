CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – After their dramatic mass resignation at a city council meeting earlier this week, the Charlotte Fire Department Volunteers say they are holding discussions with city leaders and hopeful that they will soon be back on the job.

During that city council meeting, the volunteer firefighters said the city’s oversight has been interfering with their ability to perform their work. They added that the issues have been going on for years, and contributed to poor morale.

The volunteer firefighters dropped their gear in front of the city council as they exited the meeting.

At the time, Mayor Michael Armitage refuted the claims, saying the city council supports the fire department and has a right to question decisions about the use of personnel and resources.

Tonight, volunteer firefighter Ron Smith told 6 News that volunteers had a productive meeting with Charlotte City Manager Erin LaPere.

He did not share specifics about what was discussed but says he is hopeful the volunteers will be able to get back to work in the community in the near future.

This comes after the Charlotte Fire Fighters Local 5290, a union that represents the city’s full-time firefighters, issued a press release in support of the volunteers.

Smith adds that the discussion today did not involve Fire Chief Robert Vogel, who turned in his letter of resignation. He is still serving as fire chief for the city but will leave the department in the coming weeks.