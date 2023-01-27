SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman from Charlotte, Michigan was killed while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula.

Alain Davis, 46, was snowmobiling with her husband on a trail in Schoolcraft County. Troopers with the Michigan State Police got a call about the crash at roughly 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Multiple different agencies responded to the crash and tried life saving measures after she hit a tree.

Officials said Davis was on Trail 413 when she reached a “Y” intersection and was unable to negotiate the curve.

She went off the trail and couldn’t get back on the trail and lost control of the snowmobile, officials said. She hit several smaller tree stumps that were sticking out of the snow and then was ejected off the snowmobile. She then hit a tree ‘at a high rate of speed.’

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.