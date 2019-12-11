Charlotte woman pleads guilty to filing false report in sex assault case

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - One of the companies responsible for polluting an 80-mile stretch of river and floodplains in southwestern Michigan with toxic chemicals will pay at least $245.2 million to advance a cleanup effort that began more than 20 years ago, federal officials said Wednesday.

NCR Corp. will fund the dredging of contaminated sediments and removal of an aging dam in the Kalamazoo River under an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Justice and the state of Michigan, officials told The Associated Press ahead of an official announcement.