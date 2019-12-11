BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman pleaded guilty to filing a false report against an Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputy who she had been dating.
Kellie Bartlett of Charlotte, pleaded guilty to three felonies and two misdemeanors today that included filing a false report of a felony, unauthorized access of a computer, identity theft, stalking and lying to police about a material fact in a misdemeanor investigation.
In 2018, Bartlett filed a complaint with the Michigan State Police alleging the deputy sexually assaulted her in March of the previous year.
Bartlett was charged with filing a false report of a felony after evidence showed she made up the sexual assault allegation against the victim in retaliation after he ended the relationship.
She also admitted to using a computer without authority at the Eaton County Sheriff’s office where she worked util December of 2017.
Additionally, she admitted to forging the signature of an employee at the office of a Lansing area cardiologist as well as stalking a woman who has since become the deputy’s wife.
The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at the end of January.
Charlotte woman pleads guilty to filing false report in sex assault case
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman pleaded guilty to filing a false report against an Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputy who she had been dating.