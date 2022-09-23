EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Video editing software giant TechSmith has fancy new digs on Michigan State’s campus.

The new 63,000-square-foot software development facility, located on the corner of Crescent Road and Harrison, will act as the company’s new headquarters.

TechSmith’s sleek two-story office occupies five acres of land that is owned by MSU and leased to the MSU Foundation, which owns the building.

The atrium/entrance area at TechSmith.

Bench areas at TechSmith feature live foilage.

Sparty listens intently to a TechSmith tour guide.

A game room for employees at TechSmith.

A communal office at TechSmith.

TechSmith’s new headquarters in East Lansing.

Design concepts for the $15 million state-of-the-art building began in 2019.

TechSmith officials said the dominant aesthetic philosophy for the space was one that would focus on employee well-being in a post-COVID world.

“Our new office reflects our values,” said TechSmith CEO Wendy Hamilton in a press statement. “Our talent is our priority, and we want our employees to have the best possible environment for employee wellbeing, collaboration, and creativity. As a hybrid employer where remote work will remain common, we have been very intentional about the role of the office.”

TechSmith, formed in 1987, employs 300 people and its flagship video software programs, Camtasia and Snagit, reach a userbase of 73 million people globally.

The company, a longtime financial sponsor and partner of MSU, is a popular landing spot for Spartans. Approximately half of TechSmith’s employees hold a degree from MSU, and founder William Hamilton is also an alumnus.