Check out the oldest known photo of Mackinac Island

An officers bodycam captured the moment a young lady was able to be pulled back onto a dock after slipping yesterday afternoon.

A young lady was attempting to stand up when she slipped off the dock in Harrison Township and into the freezing water.

A nearby friend heard her fall, but was unable to pull her up the dock.

Two nearby fisherman heard the women's cries and came over to help, but struggled because at this point the young lady's body became completely numb and she was unable to move.

They were able to hold on to the young lady to keep her from slipping underwater and surely drowning, according to authorities.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office along with the Harrison Fire Department were able to pull the young lady from the 36 degree water. She was believed to be in the water for around 15 minutes.

The young lady is doing better today, but wants to remind people to always fish with a partner as well as wear the proper non-slip footwear.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office wanted to add a few simple tips that could save your life if you happen to fall into cold water.

First, don't panic and try to get control of your breathing. Hold onto something or stay as still as possible until your breathing settles down. Focus on floating with your head above water until the cold shock response is less intense. If you are not wearing a personal flotation device, try to find something floating to hold onto. A layer of water trapped inside your clothing will help insulate you so don't take your clothes off unless absolutely necessary.

Even though you may feel colder out of the water, the rate of heat loss will be slower than if you can get as much of your body out of the water as possible.

After as little as 10 minutes, you may be unable to self-rescue so the focus should be to protect against heat loss. Swimming should be a final option and if used conserve energy and minimize movement. Swim on your back with your upper arms against the sides of your chest, your thighs together, and your knees bent to flutter-kick with your lower legs.

Be prepared at all times to signal rescuers and seek medical help immediately.

If multiple people fall into cold water, huddling in a group reduces the loss of body heat and is easier for rescuers to spot.