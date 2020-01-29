Check out the oldest known photo of Mackinac Island

Michigan’s first state park turns 125 in 2020 and to celebrate Mackinac State Historic Parks is sharing 125 interesting facts leading up to the beginning of the anniversary on May 1st.
The photo above was taken in 1856 and is thought to be the oldest known photograph of Mackinac Island.
The grainy, black and white photo shows a dirt road, a carriage and early structures on Market Street looking toward Fort Mackinac.
The Mackinac Island State Park Commission was created in 1895 to supervise Mackinac Island State Park, Michigan’s first state park, which had been transferred to the state by the United States government.
For twenty years before that it had been Mackinac National Park, the United States’ second national park after Yellowstone.
Today, the park includes the 14 original buildings of Fort Mackinac, which were built by the British military starting in 1780, as well as several other historic structures and about 1,800 acres of land.
Today over 80 percent of the island is State Park property that remains in its natural condition and more than 800,000 visitors come to the island each year.
10 Facts about Mackinac Park: