EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— It happens every spring, baby ducks find themselves in need of saving in cities across Mid-Michigan.

On Tuesday the City of East Lansing announced it was the latest city where ducklings needed saving. According to a Facebook post, The Department of Public Works employees rescued 13 ducklings that were found in a catch basin at the corner of Saginaw Street and Alton Road.

Mom could be seen watching near by, as her babies were brought to safety.