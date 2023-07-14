ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Purple Martin is a very unique bird found in North America. The Martin is known for its skillful aerial exhibitions, tolerance of humans, and pleasant twittering calls. Martins only nest under very strict requirements and the city of Escanaba is home to several man-made martin houses along the shoreline.

Primarily because martins are sort of well-known birds that are popular and they’re completely dependent on humans for housing.” Said Joe Kaplan, a biologist with common coast, “So all Martins that nest in Eastern North America are associated with a human-made house that’s put up and maintained for them specifically. Prior to colonization, Native Americans would put out gourds for them, and 100 years ago, these would be nesting downtown or in the cornices of buildings. In the last hundred years, things have shifted to these homemade houses and more recently like really specialized houses to exclude starlings, which is a nest competitor. Each house has 14 units, and I think we’re up to seven. I think that’s 83 units total, and we’re proud that we have a population of about 40 to 50 breeding pairs. About 80 to 100 adult martins that produce about 150 chicks a year are distributed in four out of those six houses. You know, their nesting habitat, probably pre-colonization, was old, gigantic, old, hollowed-out red oaks. That was one of the first things that pilgrims cleared when they got to North America. It’s just part of being an environmental steward. It used to be a rite of passage, especially for people that live on lakes or farms, to put up Martin houses in the spring form, but that’s fallen out of favor as populations have declined over the last 30 years in the U.P. so I’d say there’s been about a 95% decline in marten numbers in the U.P. Serious range retraction. This is the healthiest colony in the entire upper peninsula.”

However, in recent years the purple martin population has steadily declined throughout America. It is not well known why, but biologists of Common Cost are working to figure out why the Martin houses in Escanaba are abandoning their nests.

Joe Kaplan continues, “Two years ago, we noticed one of the houses that was out on the island right next to where the fireworks on 4th of July or our part of the fireworks display had completely abandoned the house. There were about six or seven nests in there with either dead chicks, young chicks or abandoned eggs. The only explanation for that was 4th of July fireworks, because it was so close to the fireworks. They’re active during the day and they roost at night. This probably happened during the fireworks display, they were scared out of the houses and didn’t return till it was too late. I just want to follow up to see if there was an impact to the proximity of this house. There’s two active nests that have seven large chicks that are fine, but there were also four nests that were abandoned that had cold eggs. Three abandoned nests, two pairs with chicks, so they are still probably too close to the fireworks.”

If you would like to help house and raise purple martins, visit https://www.commoncoast.org/ to learn more about how you can help.