Chief Justice McCormack to Swear in First-Ever Virtual Bar Exam Graduates in Online Ceremony

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Beginning at 2 pm today, graduates who passed the first-ever virtual bar exam will be sworn in at an online ceremony by Michigan Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack.

Anyone who has been notified by the Michigan Board of Law Examiners that they are eligible to be sworn in is invited to be sworn in at this virtual ceremony.

Under Michigan law, to become a licensed attorney in Michigan, certified bar passers must be sworn in by the court upon a motion of a licensed attorney. Since Covid-19 continues to spread, the ceremony will take place online.

If you are interested and want to watch the ceremony, you can find the link here to the Michigan Courts Youtube page.