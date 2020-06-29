Chief says Detroit police vehicles damaged during protest

DETROIT (AP) – A demonstration in Detroit against police brutality and racial injustice became violent as two police vehicles were damaged amid demands that authorities investigate the actions of officers.

Police Chief James Craig told reporters Monday that no injuries have been reported from the protest Sunday night on the city’s southwest side.

Craig showed dashcam recordings from the two vehicles.

Footage from one showed a group of protesters converging in front of one police vehicle and at least two protesters jumping on its hood.

Protest organizer Gabriela Alcazar told the Detroit Free Press that she thinks the officers were the aggressors.