Child abuse prevention organizations to receive more than $1.8M in grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Approximately $1,865,168 in direct service grants have been approved by the Children’s Trust Fund Board of Directors, going towards 10 community-based organizations supporting child abuse prevention.
Direct service grants help aid families that have factors that could challenge parenting skills and affect child development.
Those receiving grants will be funded over a four‐year period.
“We congratulate these 10 successful grantees that emerged from an extremely competitive process with many more excellent proposals than we were able to fund. We will work closely with our new grantees to build protective factors for children and families that will make safe, healthy childhoods possible for Michigan’s children.”Suzanne Greenberg, Director, Children’s Trust Fund
The 10 organizations receiving funding are:
- Calhoun Intermediate School District, $200,000 for expanded Parents as Teachers Home Visiting program.
- Catholic Family Services, $200,000 for expanded Parents as Teachers Home Visiting program.
- Community Assessment Referral & Education, $200,000 for Nurturing Parents & 24/7 Dads program.
- Flint Odyssey House, $181,212 for 24/7 Dads program.
- Midland Kids First, $200,000 for Safe Environment for Every Kid program.
- MI Health Improvement Alliance, $180,212 for expanded Making Parenting a Pleasure program.
- MomsBloom, Inc., $106,880 for Gather & Grow program.
- Northern MI Mobile Child Advocacy Center, $196,86 for Strong Roots program, Fraternity to Fathers & Mom Power.
- Lenawee Intermediate School District, $200,000 for expanded Parents as Teachers Home Visiting program.
- Sanilac Intermediate School District, $200,000 for enhanced Parent as Teachers Home Visiting program.