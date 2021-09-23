Child abuse prevention organizations to receive more than $1.8M in grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Approximately $1,865,168 in direct service grants have been approved by the Children’s Trust Fund Board of Directors, going towards 10 community-based organizations supporting child abuse prevention.

Direct service grants help aid families that have factors that could challenge parenting skills and affect child development.

Those receiving grants will be funded over a four‐year period.

“We congratulate these 10 successful grantees that emerged from an extremely competitive process with many more excellent proposals than we were able to fund. We will work closely with our new grantees to build protective factors for children and families that will make safe, healthy childhoods possible for Michigan’s children.” Suzanne Greenberg, Director, Children’s Trust Fund

The 10 organizations receiving funding are: