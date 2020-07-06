Child drowns in Ionia swimming pool

IONIA, Mich (WLNS) – A 2-year-old child has drowned in a backyard swimming pool in Ionia.

Emergency crews were called to the home in the 800 block of East Washington Street in Ionia just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

When they arrived they were told the child had been found in the pool and lifesaving efforts began immediately.

Those efforts continued as the child was taken to a local hospital.

According to a release from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, “there is no indication of foul play” and a joint investigation with Michigan Child Protective Services in continuing.