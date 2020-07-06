Child drowns in Ionia swimming pool

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

IONIA, Mich (WLNS) – A 2-year-old child has drowned in a backyard swimming pool in Ionia.

Emergency crews were called to the home in the 800 block of East Washington Street in Ionia just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

When they arrived they were told the child had been found in the pool and lifesaving efforts began immediately.

Those efforts continued as the child was taken to a local hospital.

According to a release from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, “there is no indication of foul play” and a joint investigation with Michigan Child Protective Services in continuing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar