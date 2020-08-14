Child killed in crash involving semitruck on I-94 outside Jackson

This story comes to us from MLIVE.

BLACKMAN TWP., MI – A child was killed and several other people were injured in a semi-truck crash on I-94 near Jackson Friday afternoon.

The injured victims and child were riding in an SUV when they got rear-ended by a semi-truck.

Emergency crews were called at 12:13 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, to eastbound I-94 at Airport Road for a crash involving a semi truck and a Kia SUV, Blackman-Leoni Township Director of Public Safety Mike Jester said to our media partners, MLIVE.

The semitruck, entering the construction zone on the freeway, crashed into the rear of the of the SUV which was carrying two adults riding in the front and two children riding in the back,

An off-duty officer was driving on I-94 behind the crash and, being the first officer on scene, stopped to render immediate aid, Jester said.

One of the children in the back was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene while the other child suffered serious injuries and was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health for treatment, Jester said.

The two adults suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening and were taken to the hospital as well, Jester said.

The age and genders of the children is unavailable at this time. Eastbound I-94 at M-60 was still closed as of 3:30 p.m. while police investigated the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crashed is asked to contact Sgt. Rick Gillespie at 571-788-4223.