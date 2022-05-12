LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The clock is ticking for licensed childcare providers to apply for Child Care Stabilization Grants, which will provide $1,000 bonuses to childcare professionals.

It’s all part of the $365 million grant that will allocate thousands to go toward local childcare businesses.

There are only two more weeks left to apply for the grant program.

Childcare is essential to helping families, communities, and small businesses succeed, and childcare professionals and programs go above and beyond every day to care for our kids, helping them learn and grow in a safe environment. Countless Michiganders rely on childcare to go to work knowing that their kids are safe. High-quality, affordable childcare uplifts working families and our kids. That’s why I was proud to work across the aisle to make game-changing investments in our childcare providers and professionals in the bipartisan budget I signed last September. Thanks to our bipartisan efforts, we have been delivering every childcare professional in Michigan a $1,000 bonus in recognition of their incredible sacrifices, expanding low or no-cost care to 105,000 kids, and helping providers improve their facilities. I urge providers to take apply for the state grant so they can continue serving their communities and helping young Michiganders thrive.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

To date, nearly 3,400 programs have applied, with more funding still available.

Childcare professionals will be awarded bonuses directly from their employer and do not need to apply.

The application will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26.