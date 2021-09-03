Chip shortage chips at Holiday Weekend Car Sales

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Car dealers say that sales are usually strong around Labor Day. That’s when people take advantage of sales.

“Normally we’re pretty busy from new to used, we get a lot of shoppers. its kind of the last weekend even if school is back in session.” says Jason Cords, a car dealer at Shaheen Chevrolet and Cadillac.

But this year, things are different.

“Shopping here has been very busy here, because people are on the hunt for new cars and as you see GM dealerships, its tough to find new cars right now. We have a lot of guests ordering vehicles, they just have to plan a little more because they’re taking a lot longer to come in.”

Most industry experts say that the shortage could go on for while.

“They’re talking about how this could go into next year and its going to take that long to get things ramped back up. We’re hoping its soon that that. It looks like it’ll be going into next year. But we’re preparing for it,” continued Cords.

Customers are feeling the pinch. One person we spoke with said it’s definitely a sellers market.

“Yeah, especially with the private ones asking for a lot more. lot of the dealers did not have a good selection, this one did so we came out here to check them out,” said Jennifer Mitchner, a woman in the market for a car.

In the end, Mitchner found what she was looking for, even if it took a little longer than she liked.