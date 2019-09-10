Choose your outdoor adventure during Michigan Trails Week

Michigan is home to more than 12,500 miles of state-designated trails and during Michigan Trails Week it is a great time to hit a trail for the first time or revisit a favorite trail for a new adventure.



Michigan Trails Week goes from September 22nd through the 29th and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources encourages residents to go out and explore whether it’s on foot, horseback, a mountain bike, a snowmobile or in a canoe.



Michigan has the largest statewide rail-trail system in the nation with more than 2,600 miles of old railroad lines that have been converted for recreational use.



The Iron Belle Trail is the longest designated state trail in the nation with a 2,000-mile journey winding from Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula to Belle Isle in Detroit. This trail crisscrosses more than half the state’s counties along both hiking and biking routes.



Across the state thousands of miles of ORV trails are constantly being upgraded and restored through funding generated by the sale of ORV licenses and trail permits.



Additionally, the state has thousands of miles of equestrian, snowmobile and water trail opportunities.



National Public Lands Day is on Saturday, September 28th. Since more than 30 percent of America’s land is public, National Public Lands day is traditionally a volunteer-led effort to beautify and build awareness about public lands.









