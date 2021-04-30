CHOPPER VIDEO: 14-year-old with gun arrested by Lansing police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police First District posted a helicopter video of a police chase onto their Twitter page from the early hours of Friday morning.

Lansing Police tell 6 News, officers tried to stop a vehicle near Pennsylvania and Mt. Hope, the vehicle refused and left the scene, the officers did not follow.

Michigan State Police then caught up with the vehicle with their chopper and followed it to a residence off Forest Road. Lansing police officers then tried to make contact with the driver of the car, who left the area on foot. He was later caught and arrested.

The suspect was a 14-year-old boy, who had a hand gun. He was taken to a juvenile detention facility where he remains in custody.

MSP said Trooper 1 assisted troopers with Secure Cities Partnership and officers from Lansing Police Violent Crime Initiative.

