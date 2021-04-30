CHOPPER VIDEO: Lansing Police arrest suspect with gun following chase

Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police First District posted helicopter video of a police chase onto their twitter page from the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the MSP, the suspect fled from the police and was later found and arrested with a firearm in his possession.

MSP said Trooper 1 assisted troopers with Secure Cities Partnership and officers from Lansing Police Violent Crime Initiative.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.

