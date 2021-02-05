Chow down at East Lansing Downtown Underground Market coming this February

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Grab a bite at the new underground market coming to East Lansing’s Downtown as a part of the “Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project” this February.

The new underground market will be located on the lowest level of the M.A.C. Avenue Garage, 310 M.A.C. Ave..

The market will bring customers, local growers, producers, businesses and craft artisans together in a safe space with the goal of increasing patronage to small businesses.

Here’s a list of the businesses that will be featured:

Current market vendors include Agape Organic Farm, El Burrito Mexicano, Hickory Knoll Farms Creamery, Jenny’s Sweets & Treats, Udderly Magic LCC/Kim’s Country Kitchen, Lou and Harry’s, MenuBubble, One Mean Team, Rivertree Coffee Company, Stone Circle Bakehouse, The Cheese People of Grand Rapids, The Pasta Shop, Two Stix 5 Stones, Wooden Shoe Herb Farm, MI Great Lakes Fish Company, Sweet Potato Delights, Dirty Paw Mixed Media and Grand Traverse Pie Company.

The M.A.C. Avenue Garage is located under the East Lansing Marriott in downtown East Lansing and market days are scheduled to take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following Sundays: Feb. 14, Feb. 28, March 14, March 28, April 11, April 25 and May 9.

In an effort to make the market as safe as possible for community members, vendors, City staff and volunteers, several necessary COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place and community members should be mindful of the following customer expectations:

COVID-19 Precautionary measures

Masks will be required at the market and are also required in other parts of downtown East Lansing (both inside businesses and in outdoor public spaces).

Community members should stay home if they are sick.

While attending the market, community members will be required to keep at least a six-foot distance from other customers not from the same household.

Customers are asked to limit their shopping groups to no more than two people.

Customers are asked to be aware of signs at the market and to use the designated entrance and exit. Entry into the market from the street will be on the northwest corner of Albert Avenue and Charles Street. Entry for those who park on level P2 of the M.A.C. Avenue Garage will be the yellow stairs on the east side of the garage or the elevator (for those requiring ADA accommodations). Signs will be in place directing customers.

Food should be consumed at home or at outdoor dining spaces in the downtown.

Animals will not be permitted (this excludes service animals).

There will be one-way directional traffic and hand sanitizer stations within the market as well as a limit to how many people will be permitted in the market space at one time.

Visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/UndergroundMarket for additional information and market updates.