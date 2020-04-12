Church celebrates Easter with drive-in service

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Many people attended church from home to celebrate Easter this year, but members of one local church were able to gather for their first ever “drive-in” service.

It was something new for members of the Rivers of Life Church in south Lansing. For many, it was never the way they though they would celebrate Easter.

“If you would’ve said “Next year, you’re gonna be celebrating easter in a parking lot,” I would’ve been like huh? What do you mean,” church member Jasmine Cooper-Jones says. “But God works in mysterious ways. The way we were all able to be here, even though we’re not technically supposed to be together, was great.”

COVID-19 and social distancing didn’t stop dozens of people from tuning in online or driving up to hear an Easter message. Church leaders say it was important for them to put safety first.

“We just decided, you know what, this is a great idea to still enforce social distancing and still honor what the governor’s asking,” events director Priscilla Bordayo says, “but still honor resurrection and honor being able to experience on a corporate level. This was like the next best thing.”

But they wanted to give a sermon full of hope in a time that has many people worried at home.

“He gave you power to speak to adversity,” Pastor Jesse Brown said during his sermon. “He gave you power to speak to the mountains in your life.”

By the end, some were able to go in peace with less fear about what may come.

“If it wasn’t for my faith, I’d probably be scared,” church member Stephanie Chmiel says. “But since I have such a strong faith I don’t have a reason to be scared because I know that, I mean, it’s Resurrection Sunday. He rose, and died for us, and He rose again.”