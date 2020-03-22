Church holds “drive-in” service, practices social distancing

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Religious groups are finding news ways to worship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One church in Jackson held their first-ever “drive-in” service today for more than 200 people.

Pastor Ken Pierpont has one mission for every Sunday service at Bethel Church.

“Have people come together,” he says, “tell them the truth from the Bible, encourage them, inspire them, encourage them to help one another.”

His team found a way to let hundreds of people come together to worship while practicing social distancing. In less than a week they got equipment and supplies from as far as Kalamazoo. Church goers stayed in their cars and turned on their radio, while Pierpont took his ministry from inside the sanctuary to the roof.



There was no handshaking or hugging like normal services..And most people never left their cars.

“People need to be encouraged,” Pierpont says. “They’re scared. Right now, the disease hasn’t come in big numbers yet. But the fear has already come, right? So help them, you know, because they’re scared.They long to express their faith, they long to see each other, encourage each other. And even if they have to kind of wave through the window, they’re able to do that.”