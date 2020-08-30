Church, nonprofit host bike donation drive for young refugees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A bike for some people may just be a way to spend the day working out or exploring. For others, it could be a necessity.

That’s why a nonprofit and church came together on Sunday to collect new and used bikes for a community in need.

Once the bikes leave the All Saints Episcopal Church in East Lansing, they will go to a group of young refugee men who are working very hard to create a better life for themselves and their families here in the United States.

“Just helping one more step to make those barriers fewer, to help them get over barriers that they might have, to what they want to be,” says Reverend Deacon Annette Mileski.

That goal sparked a partnership between the church and Samaritas, a nonprofit that helps young refugees find housing, jobs and education in Lansing. Mileski says giving them bikes helps the refugees get connected more quickly to better opportunities.

“Because of the way our bus routes run in Lansing, they are not always resettled in a place where it’s easy for them to get to a bus line,” she says. “And so having the bike allows them to get to a bus line if they have to work further out or just to get to the place of employment as well as school. Education’s also very important to these young men who come over.”

Mileski says it lines up perfectly with the church’s mission of loving your neighbor.

“If we could do this, what seems like a little piece of helping and welcoming new immigrants to our area and helping them to be sustaining their own kind of life, that’s our goal.”

If you missed the bike drive this afternoon and would still like to help out in some way, we’ve put information for you in the Seen on 6 section of our website on how you can help and contribute. You can also email Mileski at ammiles40@ymail.com or visit the church website for more information.