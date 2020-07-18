Church searching for solutions after fatal car crash near building

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– One life lost is one too many. But in the last decade, leaders at Union Missionary Baptist Church have seen tragic accidents on their property over and over.

“We have had 14 different accidents that have occurred at this curve, at this property,” says trustee ministry chairman Charles Green. “Only five of them have actually hit the building itself.”

A car heading south on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Struck a light pole early Saturday morning. That same pole has been damaged in previous crashes. This crash even sent traffic signs up onto the church roof, but it still isn’t the worst church leaders have seen.

“A young man driving in the middle of the early morning, and he actually went through, into the building, into our chapel,” says deacon chair Wayne Lynn. “And he actually died on the scene.”

That fatal crash in 2013 caused half a million dollars in damage. The spot is now marked with a cross.

“It also raised the alarm that we needed to do something,” Lynn says. “So since that time, we’ve been having conversations with the city and the state, and with MDOT to get something done.”

“We do have a plan by the state,” pastor Melvin Jones says, “to put a ramp in that area to hopefully prevent people from running into the building. But then people run into the ramp, and the consequences my be virtually the same.”

Insurance has covered some costs over the years, but most of the money for repairs was paid by members of the church.

Even if the ramp or a guardrail works, there’s still no set timeline for when they’ll be installed.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the construction, causing more damage and another life lost.

Church leaders say they’re praying for the woman who died as a result of today’s crash and they will keep reaching out to city and state officials for a solution.