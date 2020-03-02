Churches provide visual booklets for those with special needs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Most people going to church use a bible during the service. Some families with special needs use a special booklet as their guide.

One mom from Okemos says the book has allowed her family to start going to church as a family. It’s something they couldn’t do for years. But these books aren’t just for people with special needs.

In fact, she says it could help any child.

Cathy Blatnik and her husband used to take turns going to church. They couldn’t go as a family because someone always stayed home with their son Dominic, who lives with autism, ADHD and epilepsy.

“We’d just leave him at home,” she says “After we did that for a while, it’s like, “That’s not benefiting him. He’s not going to church.” So then this came along six years ago, so that started to help the process.”

Dominic started using the Guide to the Mass for Visual Learners in 2014 after his first communion.

“It kind of takes you all through the mass and just the different parts of the mass: when you stand up, because there’s a lot of that.”

Blatnik says having those visual cues changed everything. Dominic is now 16, made it to confirmation and still takes the book to mass every week.

Church officials say having the books helps create a comfortable environment for everyone who worships.

“Any one of us can be a distraction to others at a given moment, so we want to be more patient about that too,” says Tim Carpenter, Director of Religious Education at the Lansing Diocese. “But this can help young kids and those with special needs be a little bit more focused and therefore, not distract others but…what’s beautiful about this is they’ll do that, we’ll achieve it by participating in the worship service itself.”

“It kind of just makes you feel a little more like relaxed and not kind of stressed out,” Blatnik says. “And even if you’re a non-Catholic and you’re not sure, you can take a look at it. It’s really for anybody.”

The Lansing Diocese recently ordered 1000 copies of the book. They plan to send at least 10 copies to each parish in the diocese so families all over Lansing can use them.