Churches reevaluate practices, cancel services due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– For many churches this is a time when leaders expect more people to come to services more often and celebrate special holidays. But as COVID-19 continues to spread in Michigan, they want those worshiping to think of their health first.

More than 200 Episcopalian churches in Michigan made the choice to cancel all services until Palm Sunday. Instead, church officials want their members to use that time to worship at home with their families.

The Lansing Catholic Diocese didn’t cancel services, but they did sent out a letter on Friday afternoon saying people who are sick are excused from going to Sunday mass or other services. It applies to all worshipers, but especially for those who are older or have compromised immune systems.

Priests also plan to modify how they give communion by offering the option to receive bread in the hand instead of directly on the tongue or choosing not to drink any liquids during communion.

“It’s absolutely appropriate and it’s a beautiful thing that this time of year, during Lent as we approach Easter, people wish to draw closer to the good Lord,” Lansing Diocese David Kerr said. “And we would encourage people to do that, especially in times of fret and sickness. But we’ve got to make sure that’s done in a way that’s safe, both for the Catholics of this part of Michigan and for everybody here in Michigan. Because as I said, we are determined to play our part in defeating the threat of coronavirus.”

Church officials say they’re committed to working with the state any way they can and will reevaluate closer to Palm Sunday.