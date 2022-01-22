Cities in Michigan with the most people living in poverty

(STACKER) — According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year.

Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept 5.5 million people from falling into poverty, according to Supplemental Poverty Measure data.

The Census Bureau uses a set of money income thresholds—income before taxes and excluding capital gains or benefits such as public housing, Medicaid, and food stamps—that vary by family size and composition to determine who is in poverty. If a family’s total income is less than the family’s threshold, then that family and every individual in it is considered in poverty.

Many experts argue that the poverty measure in the U.S. is a grossly outdated and incomplete barometer of financial security. When you consider the implications of falling on either side of these thresholds—like qualifying for various federal assistance or not— the formula is staggeringly simple. These thresholds are established by tripling the cost of the most basic food plan in 1963—the year they were created— and adjusting for family size and annual inflation. By this definition, the poverty threshold today for a family of four is roughly $26,000 annually; for an individual, that number is $13,000. But the reality of economic hardship does not abide by the output of a calculation, nor is the lived experience the same way from person to person.

Basic needs extend well beyond the cost of food alone, and these thresholds do not reflect this reality. They fail to account for the vast cost of living differences based on geography, the cost of housing, child care, transportation, medical care, or taxes. Additionally, the definition of family is often not reflective of modern society and households.

Because of these factors, poverty looks different from state to state and even city to city. Stacker compiled a list of cities in Michigan where the most live below the poverty line using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities with a population of at least 10,000 individuals are ranked by percent of individuals living below the poverty line in 2019.

#20. Marquette

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 25.0% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 4,421 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,886

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 20.8% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 486

Median household income: $43,977

#19. Bay City

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 25.2% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 8,252 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,912

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 39.0% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 2,942

Median household income: $37,893

#18. Sturgis

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 26.4% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 2,829 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 614

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 42.8% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,242

Median household income: $41,630

#17. Niles

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 27.3% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 2,997 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 791

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 40.9% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,102

Median household income: $34,486

#16. Muskegon

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 27.9% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 8,919 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,707

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 40.2% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 3,147

Median household income: $32,433

#15. Dearborn

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 28.2% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 26,546 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 5,062

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 39.8% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 11,028

Median household income: $53,670

#14. Allendale

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 28.3% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 4,888 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 2,463

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 15.6% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 598

Median household income: $53,214

#13. Kalamazoo

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 28.4% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 19,735 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 7,445

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 30.4% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 4,185

Median household income: $41,774

#12. Jackson

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 28.7% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 9,150 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,999

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 37.7% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 3,160

Median household income: $35,464

#11. Pontiac

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 30.7% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 17,903 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 3,969

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 43.0% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 6,837

Median household income: $33,568

#10. Ypsilanti

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 31.6% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 5,626 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 2,382

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 38.1% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,124

Median household income: $39,332

#9. Inkster

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 33.5% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 8,129 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,680

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 47.2% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 3,438

Median household income: $32,014

#8. Mount Pleasant

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 34.6% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 6,691 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 2,890

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 28.1% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 788

Median household income: $37,714

#7. Saginaw

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 34.8% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 16,615 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 3,444

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 48.4% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 6,073

Median household income: $29,582

#6. Detroit

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 35.0% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 232,137 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 38,299

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 50.2% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 82,872

Median household income: $30,894

#5. Muskegon Heights

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 36.7% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 3,935 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 762

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 58.2% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,775

Median household income: $30,795

#4. Flint

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 38.8% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 36,655 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 6,154

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 54.7% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 12,965

Median household income: $28,834

#3. East Lansing

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 41.0% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 13,282 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 6,067

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 12.9% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 451

Median household income: $39,867

#2. Highland Park

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 46.5% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 4,916 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 564

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 57.6% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,450

Median household income: $18,474

#1. Hamtramck