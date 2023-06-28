JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – In Jackson County, people there are dealing with air and water quality concerns.

A boil water advisory is in effect for some 40,000 people after a malfunction at a water treatment plant.

One store in Blackman Township was left with lightly stocked shelves as families bought up water by the gallons and bottles.

In Jackson, some restaurants had to close up shop while others switched up their menus to keep the lights on.

“As soon as we got the alert, our owner and corporate chef called me right away and we got a jump on it right away as fast as we could,” said Jeffery Brewster.

Brewster is the general manager for Veritas, one of more than a dozen restaurants lining downtown Jackson. Most of them had full tables inside and out hours after city officials announced a boil water advisory.

“We did get bottled and canned options for all of our guests. Fortunately, all of our ice was made prior anything happening so we turned the machine off so it would not cross-contaminate what we had,” he said.

Employees at Polly’s Country Market said people have been stocking up on bottled water.

Just a few doors down, a Biggby coffee location closed early with a sign saying it would stay that way for 24 hours.

The boil water advisory is expected to last until Thursday.

Jackson city officials say regular testing with the state has found no signs of bacteria in the water.

“They’ve been testing since the incident happened and they will continue to be testing for over the next 48 hours. Til they get the green light to lift that boil advisory,” said Mayor Daniel Mahoney.

The city recommends boiling your water for at least one minute before using it to drink or cook. If possible, drink bottled water.