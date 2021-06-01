City income tax deadline for Lansing and East Lansing residents is today

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is reminding Lansing and East Lansing residents that if you still need to file your income taxes, that the deadline is today.

For East Lansing, there’s not an e-filing option for income tax returns. Instead, returns can be placed in the blue treasurer`s office drop box near city hall, or mailed to the East Lansing tax department.

For the city of Lansing, you can file your taxes online — or mail it to the Lansing city treasurer. In-person payments can also be dropped off at a drop box located on the Capitol Avenue side of city hall.

