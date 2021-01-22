City of East Lansing extends state of emergency, mask order

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of East Lansing announced in a press release today that the City Council approved a policy resolution extending East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephen’s City State of Emergency declaration and face mask requirements.

The face mask requirements require everyone to wear a face mask in all outdoor spaces within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development (DDA) through Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

“This is not a time to let our guard down. While vaccine distribution has begun, COVID-19 cases and positivity rates continue to remain high right now. Together, we can help to safeguard the health and safety of the East Lansing community by continuing to follow all COVID-19 orders and safety guidelines that are in place,” said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens. “We are excited to see indoor dining return to our downtown businesses on Feb. 1 and want to make sure we support those businesses safely.”

A violation of the mask order is a civil infraction and is punishable by a fine up to $25.

The MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order can be read in its entirety here.

<<<This story has been updated to correct an error where the Mayor of East Lansing was incorrectly named as Andy Schor instead of Aaron Stephens.>>>