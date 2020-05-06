City of East Lansing waives business license and entertainment license fees during COVID-19 crisis

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is posted at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio. Banks are reporting a little more success in getting small business owners’ applications for coronavirus relief loans into government processing systems. Bank industry groups says changes the Small Business Administration made in its procedures apparently are helping lenders trying to submit thousands of applications for $310 billion in loans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing City Council approved a resolution during its virtual meeting on Thursday, April 30 to amend the City of East Lansing budget to waive business license and entertainment license fees in Fiscal Year 2020.

The council waived the license in an effort to assist businesses that are suffering financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis,

While these license fees have been eliminated, businesses that maintain business and/or entertainment licenses are still required to submit a renewal application. The East Lansing City Clerk’s office is preparing to mail renewal applications to businesses in early May and applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s office, 410 Abbot Road, by June 30.



Community members with questions can contact the City Clerk’s office at (517) 319-6914.

Other Financial Resources for Businesses

In addition to the City of East Lansing waiving license fees, the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has allocated $250,000 in discretionary funds to launch a Business Relief Program (BRP) for DDA businesses that are suffering financial hardship during the COVID-19 crisis. Brick-and-mortar businesses located within the DDA boundaries can apply for a $2,500 business relief grant through the program. A total of 100 DDA businesses will be awarded grants. The BRP application is now open and will be available through Thursday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m. via a web-based form at www.cityofeastlansing.com/businessrelief. It is anticipated that awarded grant funds will be delivered to businesses by close of business on Wednesday, May 20.

The East Lansing City Council will also be considering additional potential business and community support options at its May 12 and May 26 meetings, during which public hearings will be held on the FY21 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program budget and allocation of CDBG-CV funds.