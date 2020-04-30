City of East Lansing works to manage budget amid pandemic

In East Lansing, and in every city across America there are unknowns. How will the pandemic affect life both in the short term, and the long term?

East Lansing Mayor, Ruth Beier says, there will be several hurdles to jump.

“Just like a family, or a business the city of East Lansing will suffer because of the pandemic. So for example we know for sure that revenues from things that normally occur in East Lansing will not be occurring,” said East Lansing Mayor, Ruth Beier.

The city says they will have reductions in income tax revenue, as well as a drop in state funding. They have already made some cutbacks, including furloughing part-time parks, and rec workers.

The mayor says, the city needs to adapt.

“It’s really going to depend on how long, and how deep the response to COVID is in terms of employment, and unemployment, and things like that.”

The city also says it will waive business licensing fees, and entertainment fees for the upcoming year to help hurting businesses stay open. The Mayor says, even as things open back up, there needs to be caution.

“We need to be conscious of the fact that some people are very at risk with this disease still because we don’t have any kind of vaccine, or a way to prevent other people getting it from other people. So even though we are going to open up, we still need to be very careful.”