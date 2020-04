Flint, Mich. (WLNS) —

The City of Flint has instituted a curfew that will become effective Thursday due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to WXYZ.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced the curfew on Wednesday, saying it will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day. It will be in effect for 30 days.

Anyone providing essential services will be exempt from the curfew.

