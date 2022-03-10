JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Turns out flushable wipes aren’t that flushable.

Jackson’s Department of Public Works is urging residents to not flush wipes down toilets, as doing so has created major sewer backups in recent years.

Director of Public Works Mike Osborn says that despite the labels on packaging, flushable wipes do not dissolve like toilet paper.

“These wipes take longer to break down, meaning they bind together and can easily cause sewer backups,” Osborn said. “Only toilet paper and human waste should be flushed. Wipes should always be disposed of in a trash can.”

Items causing issues include personal care and cleaning wipes.

Ensuring that sewer main lines are wipe-free has become a hassle for Public Works crews.

One sewer line on the City’s southeast side has been flushed out six times in the past year due to overloads.

When wipes collect in sewer lines, there’s potential for sewage being sent back into homes.