City of Jackson unanimously votes to make racism a public health crisis

The city of Jackson made the unanimous decision to make racism an official public health crisis in the city. Mayor Derek Dobies says, this is a big step forward to building stronger relationships within the community.

“To show that we are a tolerant, and inclusive community that views diversity as a strength, and to take a number of measurable steps towards building racial equity here in the city,” said Mayor Dobies.

The resolutions include reviewing, and expanding policy within the police department, and city hall. The goal is to improve the health of the black community by identifying specific activities to increase diversity. The city also plans for increased education through racial equity training for city leaders, and staff.

“Often times great social change is caused by people standing up, and that’s what we see right now,” said Mayor Dobies.

For leaders in the African American community like John Willis, whose spent the majority of his career working with Jackson neighborhoods, and youth, this is a good step in the right direction.

“They say a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. That’s the first step, that says we see that there is a problem. We acknowledge that. However, that first step is the steps that lead to the other steps,” said Chief Equity Officer for the city of Jackson, John Willis.

Willis says, this moment feels different, and he wants kids to be part of the change.

“Be active. Use your voice. Make sure you are in contact with the people around you, and your community leaders, and become a community leader. If you don’t see someone doing what needs to be done. Be active.”

The meeting also voted to support a second Black Lives Matter mural that will be painted on West Washington avenue downtown.