City of Lansing announces second-phase businesses awarded COVID-19 Rescue Fund Grants

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing today announced that 12 businesses were awarded a $5,000 COVID-19 Rescue Fund Grant during phase two of the City of Lansing’s Small Business Recovery Program.

The City of Lansing and the LEDC created the Rescue Fund as an emergency resource to provide immediate assistance to City of Lansing small businesses that were in danger of going out of business as a result of the pandemic.

Small businesses awarded include: Center of the Plate, LLC, The Avenue Cafe, KSK Martial Arts, LLC, Bradly’s Home and Garden, Odd Nodd Inc., Absolute Gallery, Reflections Hair Design, Quality Detailing, Cleats Bar and Grille, Juice Nation, Little House Childcare II, Community Finery LLC.

“While we hope the curve has flattened, our local businesses are still struggling and need our help. Please continue to patronize local businesses as much as you can. Your support means the world to them,” Mayor Schor said.

Since phase one of the COVID-19 Rescue Fund in early May of this year, collectively 46 City of Lansing businesses have been awarded grants.

The Rescue Fund is a part of the City of Lansing’s Small Business Recovery Program, designed to help support small business owners as they respond to the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional phases of the LSBRP will be developed to meet the needs of Lansing’s small businesses moving forward.

Phase three will direct a portion of the City of Lansing’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allotment to further support small businesses in the City. Additional details will be released as soon as they are available.

Owners of small businesses are encouraged to visit www.lansingmi.gov/smallbusinessfor updates regarding the Lansing Small Business Recovery Program and further phases as well as additional resources and potential funding opportunities they may be eligible for.